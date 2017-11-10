Adele Named Top Airplane Seat Mate in New Travel Survey

Singer Adele has emerged the most popular celebrity in a survey that asked respondents to name the person they'd most like to sit next to on a plane.For the survey, pollsters at World Travel Market London -- a major trade fair happening in the British capital this week -- asked 1,025 respondents the open-ended question: "Who would you like to sit next to on a plane?"Of all the people in the world, the "Hello" crooner took 28 percent of the vote, followed by Jodie Whittaker, the new star of "Doctor Who."Whittaker received 21 percent of the vote.Next, "Game of Thrones" heartthrob Kit Harrington who plays Jon Snow rounded out the podium at 13 percent.After getting 20 percent of the vote in the same WTM London poll last year, British Prime Minister Theresa May saw her popularity drop by half to 10 percent this year.American President Donald Trump received 7 percent of the vote, edging out Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who was named by 4 percent of respondents.