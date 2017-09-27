Air France Eyes Millennial Travellers With Joon Spinoff Airline

Monday, September 25, Air France revealed the first details of its new low-cost airline and travel experience Joon. Passengers will be able to fly from Paris to Barcelona from just €39.When it takes to the skies, December 1, Joon hopes to hit hard with attractive ticket prices from the French capital to a selection of European destinations, starting from just €39. Tickets are already on sale at www.airfrance.fr.As well as 51 weekly flights to Barcelona, other destinations for the Air France spinoff include Lisbon, Berlin and Porto. Passengers will board at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. In terms of price, Joon is aligned with low-cost carriers like EasyJet.From summer 2018, the Joon fleet will operate its first long-haul flights. Vacationers will be able to jet off to Brazil, with seats on two weekly flights to Fortaleza starting from €249 euros. Air France will also open up a once exclusive destination to new kinds of travelers, with three weekly flights to the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. Fares on the Paris-Mahé route start at €299. Tickets go on sale this winter.The French flag carrier's latest spinoff will operate a fleet of Airbus A320/A321 and Airbus A340/A350 aircraft.Promising more than just another budget airline, the bosses of Air France and Joon are keen to bill the venture as a new travel experience, a new approach to low-cost travel and a new model in the market. "To create Joon, we worked together to define a new offer in the air transport industry, in a spirit of creativity, innovation and agility. Joon is Air France's little sister, who breaks with tradition and takes inspiration from the new expectations of travelers to offer an experience that goes beyond the aircraft doors," said Jean-Michel Mathieu, CEO of Joon, which was for a long time known under the codename "Boost."To set itself apart, Joon will offer passengers individual USB ports for charging electronic devices. Flyers will also have access to in-flight streaming via its YouJoon entertainment platform, offering TV shows, animated series, kids' shows and more.Soon, Business Class travelers will even be able to experience virtual reality onboard, with headsets available for use on long-haul routes.Joon's short, fun-sounding name reflects the French carrier's desire to attract millennial travelers (18-to-35-year-olds).