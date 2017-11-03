Air New Zealand Tops World Airline Awards 2018

For the fifth year in a row, safety and product rating site Airlineratings.com has named Air New Zealand the world's best airline 2018.For this year's edition, editors were asked to consider 12 criteria: product rating, safety rating, passenger reviews, fleet age, operating profit, premium economy class, flat beds in business class, investment grade rating, environmental report, industrial issues, serious incidents and innovation.No other carrier was able to break Air New Zealand's five-year streak, which editors credit to a record-breaking financial performance, in-flight innovations, environmental record, young fleet and motivated staff.Readers of Conde Nast Traveler also named Air New Zealand the world's best airline last month.One of the carrier's most popular features is their economy class Skycouch, which can convert a three-seater into a larger lie-flat space for sleeping or relaxing, thanks to an additional fold-out footrest.The top 10 list, meanwhile, is dominated by carriers in Oceania, Asia and the Middle East, with Qantas and Singapore Airlines rounding out the podium.Here are some of the winners:1. Air New Zealand2. Qantas3. Singapore Airlines4. Virgin Australia5. Virgin Atlantic6. Etihad Airways7. All Nippon Airways8. Korean Air9. Cathay Pacific10. Japan AirlinesBest Domestic Airline Service, Best Catering and Best Lounges: QantasBest First Class and Best Cabin Crew: Singapore AirlinesBest Economy: Korean AirBest Business Class: Virgin AustraliaBest In-Flight Entertainment: EmiratesBest Ultra Low-Cost airline: VietJetAirAir Canada (Americas)Virgin Atlantic (Europe)Etihad Airways (Middle-East/AfricaKorean Air (Asia/Pacific).Westjet (Americas)Norwegian (Europe)Scoot (Asia/Pacific)