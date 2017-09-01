Air Travel to Solar Eclipse Cities Nearly Doubled Last Week
Millions of people across the US donned their special eclipse viewing glasses and turned their gaze skywards.
Last week's solar eclipse was a tourism boon for cities on the path of totality. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ STAN HONDA)
Air travel to cities located along the path of the totality in the US nearly doubled for the solar eclipse last week, according to the latest figures released from the Airlines Reporting Corp.
On August 21, millions of people across the US donned their special eclipse viewing glasses and turned their gaze skywards, to witness the first solar eclipse to cross the whole of North America in 99 years.
The historic event also spurred those living outside the path of totality to travel to cities like Kansas City, Missouri and Knoxville, Tennessee, which saw the largest percentage increase for travel on the weekend prior to the event.
Compared to the same period the year before air travel to Kansas, for example, soared 249 percent on the Saturday before the main event last Monday.
On average, the number of air travel tickets purchased to totality cities went up 55 percent for Friday arrival; 136 percent for Saturday arrivals; and 52 percent for Sunday arrivals, compared to the same weekend last year.
Here's a breakdown of the cities that saw the most dramatic increases over the weekend prior to the eclipse, from Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Columbia, SC: 43, 113 and 124 percent
Kansas City, Mo.: 94, 249 and 52 percent
Knoxville, Tenn.: 127, 200 and 70 percent
Nashville, Tenn.: 31, 125 and 27 percent
Omaha, Neb.: 67, 187 and 99 percent
Portland, Ore.: 39, 91 and 60 percent
St. Louis, Mo.: 92, 187 and 37 percent
