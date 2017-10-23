Airfares to Nordic Cities to be at Their Most Affordable This Winter

A new list of the most budget-friendly international holiday destinations suggests heading to Nordic destinations this winter, which posted the best airfare deals for US consumers this season.In Kayak's annual Holiday Hacker Guide, Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen and Reykjavik topped their "Wallet-Friendly International Flights" list for travellers looking for a holiday escapade.Median airfare to Stockholm, for instance, is 41 percent lower than the median airfare for other international routes.While travellers may save on their plane ticket, however, Stockholm and Oslo are well known for being expensive cities to visit overall.Likewise, the travel search engine's choice may lack broad appeal among holidaymakers looking to escape the winter cold.For sun-seeking snow birds, expert recommend Atlanta and Dallas as domestic alternatives, with median fares predicted to be 30 and 27 percent lower (respectively) than the median airfare for North America.Meanwhile, editors at US News and World Report picked Rome as the best winter vacation and the most affordable destination this year.And when it comes to the hottest New Year's Eve destinations this year, it seems Guadalajara is the place to be, with searches for the Mexican city up 38 percent.As for best times to book, Kayak's data suggests that flying on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day will save travellers the biggest bucks.Otherwise, flying on Dec. 23 and returning Dec. 26 will likewise shave a few dollars off their flight.Here is Kayak's list for the most wallet-friendly international flights this winter:1. Stockholm, Sweden2. Oslo, Norway3. Copenhagen, Denmark4. Reykjavik, Iceland5. Barcelona, Spain6. Cartagena, Colombia7; Madrid, Spain8. Paris, France9. Malaga, Spain10. Bogota, Colombia