1-min read

Airlines May Cut Flights by 30% in France Tuesday Due to Strike

The airports likely to be hit include Paris' two main airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly, as well as Beauvais, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 9, 2017, 10:15 AM IST
Air Traffic Control tower and airplane at Orly Paris Airport. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ stellalevi/ Istock.com)
The French civil aviation authority (DGAC) has recommended that airlines reduce their flights by 30 percent on Tuesday due to a strike call by civil service unions, the transport ministry said Friday.

The airports affected are likely to include Paris' two main airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly, as well as Beauvais, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes.

"Disruptions are expected throughout the country" Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Unions have urged some 5,4 million public service workers to stay off the job on Tuesday in protest over measures announced by the government.

French President Emmanuel Macron has recently pushed through a raft of labour reforms opposed by the unions and leftist politicians.
