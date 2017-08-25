Americans Advised Against Travel to Mexico

American travellers may want to hold off on booking any holidays to Mexican resort towns like Cancun or Puerto Vallarta, following an updated travel advisory warning against travel to Mexico.The US Department of State has issued a warning about the risk of travelling to certain parts of Mexico, given the rise of violent crimes across the country, including homicides, kidnapping, carjacking and robberies.While the advisory points out that resort areas and tourist destinations in Mexico generally don't see the same level of drug-related violence found along major trafficking routes and border regions, destinations like Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Riviera Maya fall in states where US citizens are being warned of increased violence."US citizens have been murdered in carjackings and highway robberies, most frequently at night and on isolated roads," reads the advisory, in rather alarmist language.Carjackers use a variety of techniques, continues the advisory, including roadblocks, running vehicles off the roads, and bumping cars, forcing them to stop.The rise in violence is traced mostly back to gang wars and turf battles that have claimed the lives of many innocent bystanders.A state-by-state assessment of security conditions throughout Mexico can be found at https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/alertswarnings/mexico-travel-warning.html.