Amsterdam Airport Hosts Art Exhibit From Dutch Masters

Travellers flying out of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol will be able to squeeze in a last-minute visit to the city's most popular art museum, thanks to a satellite exhibit of Dutch masterpieces.A total of 10 paintings on loan from the Rijksmuseum will be on show, featuring the works of Dutch masters such as Jan van Goyen, Willem van de Velde the Younger, Abraham Mignon and Michiel van Mierevelt.Paintings include portraits, landscapes, seascapes, and floral still lifes.The collection is being housed in the recently refurbished leisure zone between Lounge 2 and 3, past security.In 2002, the Rijksmuseum become the first art museum to open a dedicated space at an airport.Unlike the museum itself, the airport collection is free to behold, and can be viewed 24/7.While it's common for airports to showcase contemporary installations from modern artists, it's less common for airports to house 17th century art, in collaborations with major art museums.Explore the collection: https://www.rijksmuseum.nl/nl/rijksstudio/20160--rijksmuseum/verzamelingen/schiphol?ii=0&p=0