Assam Tourism's Video Featuring Priyanka Chopra is Winning the Internet

Assam tourism's latest 'Awesome Assam' campaign video which features actress Priyanka Chopra in a supporting role, is winning the internet for all the right reasons. The video, which will make you fall in love with the state, showcases the state's uniqueness and beauty and lists reasons why one should have Assam on their bucket list of places to travel.This is the first time that the Quantico star, who was roped in as Assam Tourism ambassador in 2016, has featured in the state's tourism video.The nearly three-and-a-half minute video, which begins with Priyanka sporting the traditional Assamese Mekhela chador and practicing Bihu -- the traditional folk dance form of the state -- features Assam's pristine locations, a bird's eye view of India's longest bridge, the Bhupen Hazarika bridge, delectable dishes, dances, festivals, temples and the rich culture and heritage of the state, in the most breathtaking way.The traditional masked dancers of Majuli, the tea gardens of the state, the craze for football among kids and other beautifully captured details of the state in the video showcase the true essence of the people and the place.The video, which ends with Priyanka enjoying the Bihu dance steps and saying 'Once you visit Assam, it stays with you forever', makes sure to leave you with a desire to visit Assam to explore its stunning locales and experience its rich culture and heritage.Although the video hasn't been officially released by the tourism department, it is already creating a storm on the internet. The video will reportedly be officially released on 1 November as part of the Awesome Assam tourism campaign.