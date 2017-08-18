Bonnie Tyler to Sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' For Cruisers During Solar Eclipse

As the moon moves in front of the sun during the upcoming solar eclipse, a few thousand witnesses at sea will be serenaded to the best possible song for the rare celestial event: "Total Eclipse of the Heart."Guests aboard the Oasis of the Sea's Total Eclipse Cruise will be treated to a live performance of the '80s hit song by the bestselling songstress herself, Bonnie Tyler.As the ship sails towards the path of totality on August 21, Tyler will perform the chart-topping power ballad for guests who've "turned around" and cast their "bright eyes" skywards. The total eclipse is expected to last two minutes and 40 seconds. Tyler's complete song is about five minutes.The seven-night cruise sets sail August 20 from Orlando, Florida, towards the eastern Caribbean with destinations like Phillipsburg, St. Maarten, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas and Nassau, Bahamas.Anyone within a 70-mile-wide path (112km) from Oregon to South Carolina will experience the total eclipse before it passes over the Atlantic. A similar celestial event hasn't touched the US mainland since 1979, and this eclipse is the first to span the continent since 1918.Guests aboard six Princess Cruises ships in Alaska -- where they have a 54 percent view of the eclipse -- will also be provided with special eclipse-viewing glasses for the event.