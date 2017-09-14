GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Buenos Aires to Host Public Art Program as Part of Art Basel Cities

Art Basel Cities aims at highlighting and supporting cities' local art scenes.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 14, 2017, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Buenos Aires to Host Public Art Program as Part of Art Basel Cities
Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires is aimed at supporting the city's unique art scene. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ The City of Buenos Aires)
Buenos Aires is the first city to be chosen for the Art Basel Cities initiative, with highlights to include a city-wide week of public art programming next September.

Art Basel Cities, an initiative by the organizers of the long-running Art Basel art fair, is aimed at highlighting and supporting cities' local art scenes. Buenos Aires was announced as the first partner city a year ago, and this week key plans were revealed for the long-term collaboration.

Cecilia Alemani, director of the public art program for New York's High Line, has been named Artistic Director of the Buenos Aires initiative and will direct a public art program that will take place throughout the city from September 11 to 16, 2018.

To celebrate the launch of Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires, a new venue called Art Basel Cities House will be set up in Buenos Aires; from November 2-5, it will host events and workshops and launch a series of talks set to run throughout the year.

Much of the work of Art Basel Cities will go on behind the scenes. The Art Basel Cities Exchange, in particular, will include a number of initiatives -- including residencies and internships -- supporting artistic projects and collaborations designed to strengthen the local art world.

A digital platform called Project Bureau will be set up to help realize large-scale projects in the city, with arts professionals invited to apply with ideas. Art Basel's Crowdfunding platform will likewise be used to help realize projects including exhibitions, public installations, films, books, education programs, residencies, talks and archives.

For more information, visit artbasel.com/cities/buenos-aires.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES