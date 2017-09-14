Buenos Aires to Host Public Art Program as Part of Art Basel Cities

Buenos Aires is the first city to be chosen for the Art Basel Cities initiative, with highlights to include a city-wide week of public art programming next September.Art Basel Cities, an initiative by the organizers of the long-running Art Basel art fair, is aimed at highlighting and supporting cities' local art scenes. Buenos Aires was announced as the first partner city a year ago, and this week key plans were revealed for the long-term collaboration.Cecilia Alemani, director of the public art program for New York's High Line, has been named Artistic Director of the Buenos Aires initiative and will direct a public art program that will take place throughout the city from September 11 to 16, 2018.To celebrate the launch of Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires, a new venue called Art Basel Cities House will be set up in Buenos Aires; from November 2-5, it will host events and workshops and launch a series of talks set to run throughout the year.Much of the work of Art Basel Cities will go on behind the scenes. The Art Basel Cities Exchange, in particular, will include a number of initiatives -- including residencies and internships -- supporting artistic projects and collaborations designed to strengthen the local art world.A digital platform called Project Bureau will be set up to help realize large-scale projects in the city, with arts professionals invited to apply with ideas. Art Basel's Crowdfunding platform will likewise be used to help realize projects including exhibitions, public installations, films, books, education programs, residencies, talks and archives.For more information, visit artbasel.com/cities/buenos-aires.