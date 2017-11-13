Cash-strapped Rome Eyes up Coins tossed by Tourists Into Trevi Fountain
The coins, which can add up to as much as a million euros a year, will now be claimed by Mayor Virginia Raggi for projects to be decided by a city hall working group.
Legend has it that anyone who lobs a piece of change into the nearly 300-year-old Trevi fountain while facing away from the Baroque masterpiece is guaranteed to return to the Eternal City. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ALBERTO PIZZOLI)
Sign of the times in Rome: the city's cash-strapped administration is eyeing up the coins tossed by tourists into the celebrated Trevi Fountain.
Previously swept up and handed over to Catholic charity Caritas, the coins, which can add up to as much as a million euros a year, will now be claimed by Mayor Virginia Raggi for projects to be decided by a city hall working group, according to reports in the local media on Friday.
Legend has it that anyone who lobs a piece of change into the nearly 300-year-old fountain while facing away from the Baroque masterpiece is guaranteed to return to the Eternal City.
The tradition is as strong as ever following the landmark's restauration two years ago and thousands flock there almost every day to see where Anita Ekberg took her famous dip in Federico Fellini's 1960 film, "La Dolce Vita".
Snaffling coins is not the council's only revenue stream from Rome's fountains: this summer Raggi introduced on-the-spot fines for anyone tempted to emulate Ekberg by cooling off in the municipal waters.
Previously swept up and handed over to Catholic charity Caritas, the coins, which can add up to as much as a million euros a year, will now be claimed by Mayor Virginia Raggi for projects to be decided by a city hall working group, according to reports in the local media on Friday.
Legend has it that anyone who lobs a piece of change into the nearly 300-year-old fountain while facing away from the Baroque masterpiece is guaranteed to return to the Eternal City.
The tradition is as strong as ever following the landmark's restauration two years ago and thousands flock there almost every day to see where Anita Ekberg took her famous dip in Federico Fellini's 1960 film, "La Dolce Vita".
Snaffling coins is not the council's only revenue stream from Rome's fountains: this summer Raggi introduced on-the-spot fines for anyone tempted to emulate Ekberg by cooling off in the municipal waters.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Dares To Go Bald For This Reason
- Salman Khan Shares First Look of Race 3, Wraps Up Tiger Zinda Hai
- Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo Cheated on Girlfriend Claims TV Star: Report
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]