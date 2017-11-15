Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay to Open Burger Joint at World's Busiest Airport
Flay currently operates 17 restaurants in the US and has plans to expand into new markets around the globe.
Bobby Flay (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ FREDERIC J BROWN)
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay will be landing at the world's busiest airport next year, with the opening of Bobby's Burger Palace at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The opening will bring the brand to the more than 100 million passengers who travel through the US hub a year.
The move is also part of a larger expansion plan for Flay's fast casual burger concept, which currently operates 17 restaurants in the US and has plans to expand into new markets around the globe.
Burgers are made-to-order. The all-American menu also includes milkshakes and salads.
Flay is the latest celebrity chef to open an eatery at an airport.
He joins Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Wolfgang Puck, Heston Blumenthal, Rick Bayless and Iron Chef America's Cat Cora.
