Christmas Gift Ideas For The Globetrotting Friend, Relative in Your Life

Have a globetrotting friend or relative in your life? Show them you put extra thought into their Christmas gift this year by giving them the gifts of convenience, good health and smooth travels. From a smartphone camera lens kit for snap-happy Instagrammers to compression socks for frequent flyers, here are a few travel-themed gift ideas for the holiday season.It's the adult version of the world travel map that involved sticking pins on your bedroom wall. The Magnetic World Globe comes in three colors (blue, black and tan) and includes 40 magnetic pins that can be placed on the globe to mark off places already visited, or places on your travel lover's bucket list.US$89.95Instead of conventional stainless steel or hard plastic water bottles that take up valuable space in carry-on bags, collapsible, foldable water bottles like the ones from Vapur and Hydaway are big space savers and make for great stocking stuffers. Prices range from US$9.99 to $16.It's the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in the category of microscope lens adapters, with a four-out-of-five-star rating among its 300 customer reviews. For your globetrotting, snap-happy Instagramming friend or relative, boost their photo-taking capacities with the Amir 2 in 1 camera lens kit, which can turn the smartphone into a DSLR. The lens doubles as both a wide angle and a 15X macro lens.US$28.99Thanks to a millennial-friendly approach and a collaboration with Rashida Jones, the Away luggage brand got a lot of ink this year among influencers and the mainstream media alike. The lightweight suitcases feature a hard shell, interior compartments and built-in USB chargers and are sold direct to consumers. Prices start at US$225.For the frequent flyer in your life whose travels tend to be long-haul, give them the gift of comfort and relief in the form of travel compression socks. Wanderlust sells socks promising to reduce in-flight swelling, relieve pain and ensure ventilation.US$34.99For the guy or gal who possesses a personal library of luxury perfumes, cream, lotions and other assorted potions, give them peace of mind with a protective shatter-proof travel case. Though the slim cases are designed to hold Les Parfums Louis Vuitton, they can also hold 100ml and 200ml bottles of similar shapes. The cases can also be personalized in-store where sold, and retail for between US$400 and $500.