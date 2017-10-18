Delta Air Lines Emerges Most Punctual Legacy Carrier in North America

Delta Air Lines has emerged the stand-out performer in a new report that measures on-time performance among airlines and airports across North America.With an on-time performance (OTP) of 83 percent, Delta soars past its competition among fellow legacy carriers, earning a four-star rating from the OAG, a flight information company based in the UK.Delta's performance is all the more exceptional, as it also finished ahead of smaller airlines like Alaska Airlines and Sun Country Airlines, which have fewer routes and carry fewer passengers, analysts note."In a US air travel ecosystem that relies on major hubs, it's easy for a single delay or cancelation to knock an entire day of flights off schedule," reads the report."Despite managing one of the largest fleets in the world, Delta has remained a cut above its competitors."For comparison, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines all scored 79 percent in OTP and earned three stars.The smaller Hawaiian Airlines is the only North American carrier to receive a five-star rating for its 88 percent performance rate.Among the biggest airport hubs in North America, Salt Lake City International Airport emerged the leader with an OTP of 85 percent, followed closely by Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.For the report, analysts looked at flight schedules from October 2016 to September 2017.Along with Qantas Airways which posted an 87 percent OTP, a scan of the top mainline performers reveals that most hail from Asia and include Japan Airlines (86 percent), Singapore Airlines (85 percent), All Nippon Airways (84 percent) and Hong Kong Airlines (83 percent).