GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Delta Air Lines Named North America's Leading Airline

Apart from Delta, American Airlines was named leading airline brand, while John F Kennedy International Airport in New York took the title of North America's Leading Airport.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 19, 2017, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delta Air Lines Named North America's Leading Airline
Delta Air Lines (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Delta Air Lines)
Delta Air Lines has been named North America's leading airline at an industry travel event that recognizes the top performers of the last year.

At the 24th edition of the World Travel Awards for North America and the Caribbean, leading airlines, hotels and destinations were given the spotlight.

The gala ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in Turks & Caicos, but was canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

Along with Delta, American Airlines was named leading airline brand, while John F Kennedy International Airport in New York took the title of North America's Leading Airport.

In the hotel category, the big winner was the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, which was named leading hotel, while the Coco Reef Resort & Spa in Tobago took the same title for the Caribbean.

For North America, Las Vegas was named leading destination, while Jamaica took the equivalent for the Caribbean.

Winners of the World Travel Awards are based on an online voting process cast by industry leaders and travel professionals.

The grand finale will be announced out of Vietnam December 10.

Here are some of the big winners:

North America

Leading city break: Orlando, Fla
Leading beach destination: Miami, Fla
Leading low-cost airline: Southwest
Leading hotel: Four Seasons Hotel Chicago
Leading luxury hotel: The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection Hotel
Leading destination: Las Vegas

Canada's leading hotel: Hotel Le St-James, Montreal

Caribbean

Leading beach destination: Turks & Caicos
Leading luxury all-inclusive resort: Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa
Most romantic destination: Antigua and Barbuda
Most romantic resort: Sandals Grande Antigua
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

RK Studios: A Legacy Of Over 70 Years Engulfed In Flames

RK Studios: A Legacy Of Over 70 Years Engulfed In Flames

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES