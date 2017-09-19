Delta Air Lines Named North America's Leading Airline

Delta Air Lines has been named North America's leading airline at an industry travel event that recognizes the top performers of the last year.At the 24th edition of the World Travel Awards for North America and the Caribbean, leading airlines, hotels and destinations were given the spotlight.The gala ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in Turks & Caicos, but was canceled due to Hurricane Irma.Along with Delta, American Airlines was named leading airline brand, while John F Kennedy International Airport in New York took the title of North America's Leading Airport.In the hotel category, the big winner was the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, which was named leading hotel, while the Coco Reef Resort & Spa in Tobago took the same title for the Caribbean.For North America, Las Vegas was named leading destination, while Jamaica took the equivalent for the Caribbean.Winners of the World Travel Awards are based on an online voting process cast by industry leaders and travel professionals.The grand finale will be announced out of Vietnam December 10.Here are some of the big winners:Leading city break: Orlando, FlaLeading beach destination: Miami, FlaLeading low-cost airline: SouthwestLeading hotel: Four Seasons Hotel ChicagoLeading luxury hotel: The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection HotelLeading destination: Las VegasCanada's leading hotel: Hotel Le St-James, MontrealLeading beach destination: Turks & CaicosLeading luxury all-inclusive resort: Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort & SpaMost romantic destination: Antigua and BarbudaMost romantic resort: Sandals Grande Antigua