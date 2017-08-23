Delta Air Lines Pilots Airport Video Chat Service With Interactive Screens

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to pilot a new video chat service from the airport that connects travelers with the reservation team through interactive digital screens.Though they tout the new service as a first for US airlines, it begs the question: What about the old-fashioned way of speaking to airport staff directly, in-person?The pilot program is being tested out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where digital screens are equipped with individual receivers that initiate live video chats. Flyers can consult specialists about changing a flight, or sharing feedback.Customers can also contact Reservations through social platforms like Twitter and Facebook.Earlier this summer, Dutch airline KLM became the world's first airline to offer booking confirmation, check-in notification, boarding pass and flight status updates on Twitter and WeChat in China.They also snagged bragging rights to becoming the first airline to partner with Facebook in a similar service for Facebook Messenger.