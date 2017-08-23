GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Delta Air Lines Pilots Airport Video Chat Service With Interactive Screens

The pilot program is being tested out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 23, 2017, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delta Air Lines Pilots Airport Video Chat Service With Interactive Screens
Delta Air Lines video chat (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Delta Air Lines)
Delta Air Lines has announced plans to pilot a new video chat service from the airport that connects travelers with the reservation team through interactive digital screens.

Though they tout the new service as a first for US airlines, it begs the question: What about the old-fashioned way of speaking to airport staff directly, in-person?

The pilot program is being tested out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where digital screens are equipped with individual receivers that initiate live video chats. Flyers can consult specialists about changing a flight, or sharing feedback.

Customers can also contact Reservations through social platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Earlier this summer, Dutch airline KLM became the world's first airline to offer booking confirmation, check-in notification, boarding pass and flight status updates on Twitter and WeChat in China.

They also snagged bragging rights to becoming the first airline to partner with Facebook in a similar service for Facebook Messenger.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.