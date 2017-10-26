GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Don't Cancel Your Trip to California Wine Country

Following the wildfires, officials are asking tourists to support the region's recovery by paying a visit.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 26, 2017, 10:38 AM IST
Sonoma, California (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Billy Carmen/ Shutterstock.com)
California's tourism agency has launched an appeal trying to reassure tourists that the region's wine country is, indeed, open for business.

Now that the wildfires which ripped through Northern California this month have subsided, officials are asking tourists to support the region's recovery by paying a visit.

Despite early concerns, of the 1,200 wineries in Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties, fewer than 10 were destroyed or heavily damaged, and most tasting rooms have reopened.

"We can all help. Now is the time to visit Wine Country," said Visit California President and CEO Caroline Beteta in a statement.

"If you're already planning a trip, don't cancel. Wine Country residents need your business now more than ever."

Due to the hot weather in late August and early September, the majority of the 2017 harvest was also completed before the fires, sparing the 2017 vintage.
