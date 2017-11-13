GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Dream Job' Posting in Cancun Pays $60,000 For Sleeping in Luxurious Resorts

The person will be tasked with generating videos, social media content and blog posts for the website.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 13, 2017, 2:59 PM IST
Cancun.com has created a dream job posting that will pay the successful candidate to spend six months sleeping in luxurious resorts. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ istock/ konstanttin)
Calling all influencers: A Cancun website has created a dream job posting that involves staying in luxurious resorts, swimming with whales and sipping cocktails on the beach to help promote the area.

Cancun.com has launched what they're calling a search for their next "CEO" -- Cancun Experience Officer -- who will be tasked with generating videos, social media content and blog posts for the website.

In other words, they're looking for an in-house influencer who likely already boasts a sizeable Instagram and YouTube following, as these kinds of roles go.

For Instagramming and vlogging about their luxurious hotel room, their adventures scaling 3,000-year-old pyramids, swimming with whale sharks, and sipping cocktails on the beach, the successful candidate will be paid a salary of $60,000 -- $10,000 a month throughout the 6-month stint.

To apply, candidates are asked to send a one-minute video describing why they would make the best CEO. Applicants must have a valid passport and be able to live in Cancun for the entire term between March to August 2018.

The deadline is December 17 and the winner will be announced January 31, 2018.
