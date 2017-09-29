Dussehra 2017: 5 Places That Celebrate The Victory of Good Over Evil Differently

Dussehra or Vijayadashmi falls on the tenth day of Navratri. The sky-high effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnada are set of fire to celebrate Lord Rama’s victory over asura king Ravana on this day. Vijayadashmi also commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasur. The legends may vary but the message behind the Vijayadashmi celebration remains the ‘victory of good over evil.’Let us take you through 5 places in India that celebrate this day with great fervor in the most diverse ways:For over 400 years, the Mysore Dasara has been celebrated with great pomp and show. Mysuru got its name from Mahishasura – the demon killed by Goddess Chamundeshwari on the tenth day of the Navratri Festival – Vijayadashmi.The key attractions of Mysore Dasara are the marvelously lit Mysore Palace, elephant ride, military parades and various cultural shows.The people of West Bengal, celebrate the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura with Durga puja. The day is marked by processions where Durga idols are carried to river or ocean and the devotees bid farewell to the Goddess.During Durga Puja elaborate pandals are constructed where people offer prayers, enjoy scrumptious bhojs and perform a special dance known as dhunuchi.Kullu Dussehra is yet another most-sought after Dussehra celebration in India. However, instead of burning the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnada, the locals perform Lanka-Dahan by burning a consortium of dry leaves and twigs. In rest of the country, Dussehra marks the end of celebration of Navratri, but in Kullu the festivities begin with Dussehra.The main attractions of Kullu Dussehra are the dances performed on the beats of dhadaks and notes of Narsingha trumpets.The states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh celebrate the festival with Bommai Kolus – wherein colorful dolls are displayed along with idols of Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. Kalasa Ahvanam marks the first day and Vijyadashmi concludes the festival.The Ram Lila at Varanasi is rejoiced by thousands of viewers every year. Special sets of Ayodhya, Lanka and Ashok Vatika are constructed for Ram Lila and the characters enact Ramayana in the most unique way.