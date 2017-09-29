Dussehra 2017: Titarpur, The Largest Effigy Market of Asia

Happy Dussehra everyone! Here's a picture of Ravana effigies being made by artisans in the urban village of Titarpur, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Vt5qpneKbk — Sanjay Kalra (@sanjaykalra) October 11, 2016

Dussehra is just one day away and it doesn’t take more than 30 minutes for the sky-high effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnada to burst and turn to ashes. However, did you know that making these effigies takes more than a month and Titarpur in West Delhi is one place where the preparations start almost two months before Dussehra. The artisans of Titarpur make more than 90% of effigies that are set on fire on Dussehra every year in Delhi.Titarpur is a 50-year-old supermarket of Ravana effigies in Delhi and considered the largest effigy market in Asia. Passing through the roads of Titarpur is a sight to watch and feel the festive vibes Navratri and Dussehra bring. From the footpaths, narrow lanes and pavements of Titarpur to Tagore Garden Metro Station, Najafgarh Road, one can see effigies in bright colors, different shapes and sizes.The process of effigy making commences atleast a month and a half before the festival. Basic frames of bamboo are built first, then laden with colorful cloth and Papier-mâché, followed by final painting and decoration about a week before Dussehra. A day or two ahead of the event, these effigies are loaded and taken to the Dussehra grounds, and at the last moment these are filled with crackers and straw.The Effigy makers earn decently for all the hard work and craftsmanship they put into creating these gargantuan figures. These effigies are sold from ₹5,000 to ₹35,000 and the cost increases depending on client demands. However, with the prices of basic material like bamboo rising, the profits are less but the craft goes on. The demand of effigies from Titarpur has always been high, thereby making profits with the economy of scales.The effigy craftmakers of Titarpur fulfill the demand of local Dussehra events but with the repute this place holds, new avenues have opened for these artisans. From transporting Ravana effigies to the nearby states, the artisans have started even shipping these humungous devil-figures abroad too.Once the Dussehra fest is over, the mundane routine hits back for these craftsmen who return to their ordinary vocations being carpenters, painters and even chai-wallahs while the countdown starts for the next year.