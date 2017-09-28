EasyJet Reveals Plans to Build Electric Plane

By 2027, a flight from Paris to London could be operated by an electric plane. Wednesday, September 27, EasyJet revealed a prototype which has wings equipped with electric motors.Budget airline EasyJet made headlines at its news conference on Wednesday by outlining its project to build an electric plane -- a revolutionary undertaking in the field of aeronautical construction, which EasyJet is hoping to turn from science fiction into science fact.Over the last year, the British carrier has been working alongside American company Wright Electric to design a prototype capable flying a 540-kilometer range without using fossil fuel. In other words, travelers could jet between destinations such as London and Paris by the power of electricity. The plane could seat between 120 and 220 passengers.This kind of aircraft, which has wings equipped with electric motors, could make its first flights by 2027.