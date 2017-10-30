Emirates and Dubai Lead World Travel Awards Middle East 2017
The event took place at the Armani Hotel Dubai over the weekend and attracted 400 travel and tourism leaders.
Emirates has taken the title of the region's leading airline (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Emirates)
Winners of the World Travel Awards for the Middle East have been announced, with Emirates taking the title of the region's leading airline and Dubai named the region's leading tourist destination.
The red-carpet event took place at the Armani Hotel Dubai over the weekend and attracted 400 travel and tourism leaders.
Winners of the World Travel Awards are based on the votes of travel professionals, industry leaders and consumer travelers.
A standard vote carries a weighting of one, while verified travel professional votes carry a weighting of two.
Designed in the style of a royal Sheikh's residence, the Jumeirah Al Qasr at Madinat Jumeirah took top honors in the hotel category for its architectural tribute to Arabia, its dramatic tree-lined avenue, and luxurious accommodations.
The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, was named the leading tourist attraction.
Winners from the event will go forward to compete in the World Travel Awards Grand Final taking place in Vietnam December 10.
Here are a few highlights:
Middle East's Leading hotel 2017: Jumeirah Al Qasr at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Leading luxury hotel 2017: Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Leading theme park: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, UAE
Most romantic resort 2017: One&Only The Palm, Dubai, UAE
Leading beach destination: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Leading boutique hotel: Al Mashreq Boutique Hotel, Saudi Arabia
Leading destination: Dubai
Leading hotel dining and entertainment experience: La Cigale Hotel, Qatar
