Esha Deol And Husband Join Long List of Celebs to Embark on Babymoon Trip

Krrrrazy Four #famjam #londondiaries photo credit @karishmakemmu A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 23, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Drive time with Mrs Kapoor. #holidayvibes A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 28, 2016 at 1:26pm PDT

My bessssttteeessstttt friend.. I celebrate you and our friendship everydayLifelong friendship to us#blessed #friendsforever #friendswithoutbenefits #unconditionnal A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Thanks @the.vainglorious for my killer outfit last night! Roll neck and tux by @tomford , a sharp haircut from @ayeshadevitre and @avantika_khan on my arm. @vickysalvi22 A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan) on Nov 30, 2015 at 10:37pm PST

Appy budday to my sweet angel...my wonderful wife...u are my happiness, my true love, my eternity... A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) on Oct 1, 2012 at 11:35am PDT

A relatively new concept, Babymoon is the vacation taken by couples who are expecting a child. The travel is usually undertaken during the second trimester of pregnancy as the pre-natal complications and pre-term birth risk are at its lowest.Many celebrity couples have embarked on babymoon trip to both luxurious and low-key destinations. Even Royal couple, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton took off to idyllic Caribbean island for their first babymoon and the exclusive resort island of Mustique during the second one.Although the concept is pretty popular in West, it surely is catching up fast in India too. Celebrity couples, including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, took a babymoon vacation before the birth of Taimur.Here is a list of celebrity couples who undertook babymoon:The most recent to join the list of Bollywood celebs to go on babymoon is Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani. The soon to-be-parents recently took off to Greece for a picture perfect trip.Giving some major pregger goals, Soha has never shied away from sharing the news and the pictures she shared on Instagram are just adorable. She and her husband flew to London and the pictures will make you plan one too.Ahead of the birth of their daughter Misha, Shahid took his wife Mira to Maldives.Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra left for Switzerland, taking a stopover in London, for their babymoon.Imran and Avantika reportedly took a long babymoon vacation from December 2013 to March 2014, as they prepared themselves for the new chapter in their life.The couple took trips to Europe and Bali for their babymoons, ahead of the birth of their two children Viaan Veer (born in 2013) and Ameyaa Nirvana (born in 2015).The rather elusive couple took a trip to Europe for their babymoon. Rani reportedly went for a pre-natal massage at a London spa.