2-min read

Esha Deol And Husband Join Long List of Celebs to Embark on Babymoon Trip

Although the concept is pretty popular in West, it surely is catching up fast in India too.

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2017, 5:44 PM IST
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
A relatively new concept, Babymoon is the vacation taken by couples who are expecting a child. The travel is usually undertaken during the second trimester of pregnancy as the pre-natal complications and pre-term birth risk are at its lowest.

Many celebrity couples have embarked on babymoon trip to both luxurious and low-key destinations. Even Royal couple, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton took off to idyllic Caribbean island for their first babymoon and the exclusive resort island of Mustique during the second one.

Although the concept is pretty popular in West, it surely is catching up fast in India too. Celebrity couples, including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, took a babymoon vacation before the birth of Taimur.


Here is a list of celebrity couples who undertook babymoon:


1. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

The most recent to join the list of Bollywood celebs to go on babymoon is Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani. The soon to-be-parents recently took off to Greece for a picture perfect trip.






2. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

Giving some major pregger goals, Soha has never shied away from sharing the news and the pictures she shared on Instagram are just adorable. She and her husband flew to London and the pictures will make you plan one too.


Krrrrazy Four #famjam #londondiaries photo credit @karishmakemmu

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on






3. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput


Ahead of the birth of their daughter Misha, Shahid took his wife Mira to Maldives.


Drive time with Mrs Kapoor. #holidayvibes

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on






4. Shilpa and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra left for Switzerland, taking a stopover in London, for their babymoon.






5. Imran Khan and Avantika

Imran and Avantika reportedly took a long babymoon vacation from December 2013 to March 2014, as they prepared themselves for the new chapter in their life.







6. Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva


The couple took trips to Europe and Bali for their babymoons, ahead of the birth of their two children Viaan Veer (born in 2013) and Ameyaa Nirvana (born in 2015).


Appy budday to my sweet angel...my wonderful wife...u are my happiness, my true love, my eternity...

A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) on





7. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

The rather elusive couple took a trip to Europe for their babymoon. Rani reportedly went for a pre-natal massage at a London spa.
