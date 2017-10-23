GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Europe Posts 'Extraordinary' Pace of Growth in First Half of 2017

Europe's 28 countries received 231 million international tourists between January and June this year.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 23, 2017, 4:45 PM IST
Seville, Spain (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ SeanPavonePhoto/ Istock.com)
European tourism is on the rebound according to the latest stats from the UN World Tourism Organization, which found that international tourist arrivals were up 8 percent in the first half of the year.

Between January and June of this year, Europe's 28 countries received 231 million international tourists -- 17 million more than the 214 million who travelled to the continent during the same period last year.

Spain recorded the highest growth at 12 percent, followed closely by the UK (+11 percent), France (+8 percent), Germany (+4 percent) and Italy (+3 percent).

Analysts call the performance "extraordinary" considering the maturity of most destinations and the large base volume.

"This growth follows a modest 2 percent increase in 2016 and reflects a clear rebound in destinations that suffered decreases in previous years, such as Turkey, France and Belgium," reads the report.

At the global scale, international tourism likewise posted their strongest half-year results since 2010, with an estimated 598 million international tourists travelling the world in the first half of the year -- six percent growth, or 36 million more tourists.

Globally, growth was highest in the Middle East (+9 percent), followed by Europe (+8 percent), Africa (+8 percent), Asia and the Pacific (+6 percent), and the Americas (+3 percent).
