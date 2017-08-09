Fashion Designer Betsey Johnson Lists Her Mexican Villa on Airbnb

Fans of the fashion designer Betsey Johnson, known for her sartorial exuberance and whimsical motifs, can now book a stay at her equally over-the-top Mexican villa listed on Airbnb.Located on Mexico's Pacific Coast, northwest of Acapulco, BetseyVilla is described as a "boutique vacation experience" for six to eight guests.Minimalists be warned -- in true Betsey Johnson style, the four-bedroom property is stylishly loud and colorful, with bold, floral print cushions and fuchsia sombreros accenting white couches and marble flooring.Likewise, guests should be comfortable with living, dining and sleeping with Johnson peering over their shoulders, as portraits of the designer line many a wall.The property itself features a large pool, terrace and outdoor kitchen, along with fully-equipped exercise room.Guests can take advantage of a full staff for meals, yoga instruction, in-house spa treatments and outdoor activities, or opt for complete privacy.The property boasts private beach access.The luxury property also comes equipped with all the creature comforts of the modern traveler, with a Sonos sound system, Wifi, Netflix and cable TV, along with access to a 7-seat Jeep Commander, ATV and paddle board for land and water activities.Guides are also available for horseback ridiing, surf lessons, snorkeling trips and yacht charters.Rates start at US$618 a night, with a three-night minimum stay.Johnson isn't the only fashion designer to have a listing on Airbnb. Donna Karan rents out a villa in Turks and Caicos for £7,130 (US$9,277) a night.