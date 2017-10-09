Five Stunning Views in Mauritius That You Cannot Miss

There's more to Mauritius than honeymooners and newlyweds. The Indian Ocean island's tourism office has launched a major campaign to promote Mauritius as a hotspot for nature lovers and family vacations. If you still need convincing, check out these five stunning natural landscapes with views to delight any visitor to the island.This is the picture-perfect landscape that you'd expect to see on postcards of Mauritius. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Le Morne Brabant is a rugged mountain peaking at an altitude of 555 meters. It is a landmark in the landscape of the southwestern Mauritius coast, where vacationers laze on the island's idyllic beaches. Le Morne Brabant also offers the most stunning views over the island and is a great place to go hiking or sign up for a trek.The southwest of the island is home to the Seven Colored Earths, one of Mauritius's most curious natural wonders. This surprising clearing is, in fact, a relatively small area of sand dunes comprising seven different colors of sand, with shades of red, brown, violet, purple, green, blue and yellow. Although the colors mix and blend together, they still remain distinct and clearly visible. Don't leave without visiting the 100-meter-high waterfall nearby. Head to the viewing area to take in the spectacular landscape.The southwest of Mauritius is clearly home to a host of stunning natural sights, promising superb vacation snaps for budding photographers. Covering over 6,500 hectares, this National Park offers trails that take visitors through the park to discover its various animal species and 150 varieties of plant. There are many viewing areas and points where hikers can take in the exceptional landscape and beautiful natural scenery.Facing the stunning white sands of Flic en Flac beach, Tamarin Bay is a hotspot for amateur photographers in search of stunning sunsets. It's also a great place to catch a glimpse of dolphins.Popular with tourist trippers, Ile aux Cerfs lies in the Trou d'Eau Douce lagoon off Mauritius's east coast. This uninhabited island is prized for its magnificent landscapes, with white sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters. Boats run every 20 minutes between Trou d'Eau Douce and Ile aux Cerfs.