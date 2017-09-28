Flyers Are Paying The Price For Airport Fees Which Have Doubled Over The Last Decade

While airlines get a lot of flak for slapping on added fees to tickets, a new report shows that airport fees passed on to flyers across Europe have also doubled over the last decade.In their letter to the European Union, the Geneva-based International Air Transport Association (IATA) calls for tighter regulation of airport monopolies and unchecked airport fees.Between 2006 and 2016, analysts found that airport charges have doubled from €16 to €33.By contrast, the report claims that the average cost of a one-way air ticket (including charges and ancillary fees) departing 28 airports within Europe remained constant, rising a modest two percent from €216 to €220 during the 10-year period.Furthermore, while airport fees spiked, airline revenue per passenger declined by more than €21.What does that all mean for flyer?According to their calculations, it means that rising airport fees cost consumers on average €17 more per one-way trip.The group lays the blame squarely on the increasing trend of private airport ownership: Since 2010, the number of European airports in private hands has almost doubled, says IATA."In many cases privatization has failed to deliver promised benefits to passengers and the local economy often suffers the results of higher costs. The balancing role of effective and strong economic regulation is essential," said IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac."Tighter EU regulation is needed to stop airport monopolies from taking money from the pockets of travelers to reward investors."IATA represents 275 airlines, comprising of 83 percent of global air traffic.