France's Val Thorens Crowned World's Best Ski Resort 2017

Val Thorens in France has claimed the title of world's best ski resort for the fourth time, thanks to its "pioneering spirit" and "breathtaking natural environment."Winners of the 2017 World Ski Awards were announced at a gala event held at the Austrian ski resort Kitzbuehel over the weekend, which gathered industry leaders from some of the world's most premier ski destinations.At an altitude of 2,300 meters, Val Thorens not only boasts the title of Europe's highest ski resort, but it has also bagged rights to calling itself the world's best ski resort of 2017, according to a tally of votes cast by ski professionals and consumers.The win coincided with the resort's season opening on November 18."With its ever-present pioneering spirit, breathtaking natural environment, remarkable amount of sunshine and exceptional snow conditions, it is both unique and cosmopolitan, boasting a lively, sociable and welcoming atmosphere," judges said of the 2017 winner.For the 2017/2018 ski season, the resort is opening a new five-star Montana-inspired luxury chalet next month; new rooftop igloo pods and Finnish hot tubs; a €1.2 million off-piste chalet above Lac du Lou that can sleep 31 people; and ice-driving in vintage cars.In advance of the PyeongChang Olympic Games in February, the resort will also open the Ski Cross and Snowboard Cross World Cup with two champion ambassadors, Jean Frédéric Chapuis and Chloé Trespeuch.Other big winners of the night include Switzerland's W Verbier, which took the title of world's best ski hotel 2017 and Chalet Les Anges in Zermatt, which was named the world's best ski chalet.For country winners, The Lake Louise Ski Resort was named Canada's best ski resort; Deer Valley Resort the best ski resort in the US; and LAAX the best ski resort for Switzerland.Here are the big winners:World's Best Ski Resort 2017: Val Thorens (France)World's Best Freestyle Resort 2017: LAAXWorld's Best Ski Hotel 2017: W Verbier (Switzerland)World's Best New Ski Hotel 2017: Fahrenheit Seven Val ThorensWorld's Best Green Ski Hotel 2017: rocksresortWorld's Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2017: The Vale Niseko (Japan)World's Best Ski Chalet 2017: Chalet Les Anges, Zermatt (Switzerland)World's Best New Ski Chalet 2017: AlpacaWorld's Best Ski Resort Company 2017: Bergbahn AG KitzbühelWorld's Best Indoor Ski Resort 2017: Ski Dubai (UAE)World's Best Ski Tour Operator 2017: SunwebWorld's Best Ski Travel Agent 2017: Leo TrippiWorld's Best Heli-Ski Operator 2017: Bella Coola Heli Sports (Canada)World's Best Ski Transfer Operator 2017: Ski-Lifts