From Rebooking Options to Refunds, US Airlines Respond to Hurricane Irma

From flight cancellations, rebooking options and refunds, US airlines have been responding to Hurricane Irma in different ways.Here's the latest update, as of Monday morning:American Airlines has issued a travel alert for more than 50 airports in the affected region. Affected travellers can rebook without facing additional fees. Fares from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Charleston, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach SC, as well as Savannah, GA are also being capped: Single-leg, direct flights for the main cabin are capped at $99, and $199 for premium cabin.The $99 fare cap also applies to tickets returning to these locations, until Sept. 17.Travellers whose flights fall under the travel alert can also cancel their reservation and receive a full refund.Customers with flights booked in the Caribbean and the south-eastern US can change their flight using the airline's travel waiver. The majority of flights to and from southern Florida airports have been canceled through to Monday, Sept. 11. The airline is also waiving bag check fees for first and second pieces through to Sept. 12, regardless of airline status and fare. Flights to and from Texas the Gulf Coast are resuming after Tropical Storm Harvey.Customers whose flights have been canceled or delayed by more than 90 minutes can receive a refund for the unused portion of their ticket. Travellers who are scheduled to travel to and from affected airport hubs can also make a one-time change to their itinerary without charge. Conditions apply.