Gauri Khan Curates List For an Ultimate Goan Experience

Celebrity interior designer, film producer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, has curated list of 7 select homes in Goa for travellers who want to enjoy the true spirit of Goa.Talking about the list which is part of Airbnb's Goa Insider's Guide, Gauri said,"The essence of a culture is rooted in its people and the homes in which they reside. Goa is characterized by a mix of unique Indo-Portuguese architectural influence, which tells visitors stories from past generations.""The villas, mansions and homes curated in this Guide are a breathtaking combination of Goan heritage and modern day amenities, accompanied by insights from local experts. Travelers can rediscover the hidden beauty of one of the most sought after vacation destinations in the country," said Gauri.Apart from the preface written by Gauri, the guidebook also includes insights from artist Subodh Kerkar, food and lifestyle writer Nolan Mascarhenas, fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, ad filmmaker and photographer Shantanu Sheorey and model-turned-chef Joey Matthews.