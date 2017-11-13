Hawaiian Travellers Top Index of America's 'Happiest Flyers'

Travellers from Hawaii are being called America's "happiest travellers" in a new list which suggests that flyers from sun-soaked destinations are the most positive flyers in the country.For the ranking, compiled by travel-organizing app TripIt, analysts looked at how travellers rated their flights across more than 575,000 ratings submitted in 2016 to 2017.According to the data, travellers living in Honolulu had fewer gripes than other flyers in the US, placing them at the top of the charts.In fact, the sunshine vitamin is the common denominator for many of the top-ranked cities, as the list is dominated by southern sun-soaked cities, including Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, and Albuquerque.The data also suggests that flying in and out of smaller airports will result in smoother, stress-free travel experience, as their ranking of airports that put travellers "in a better mood" are made up of alternate flying hubs: Chicago's Midway International Airport is named the best departing airport, while Dallas Love Field Airport is the best airport for arrivals.The report also identifies Millennials -- defined as years 1983-1999 -- as the happiest flyers, followed by Baby Boomers (1946-1964), Xennials (the microgeneration between Gen X and Millennials), and Generation X (1965-1976).Here are America's happiest flyers:1. Honolulu, HI2. Phoenix, AZ3. Nashville, TN4. St. Louis, MO5. Tampa, FL6. Milwaukee, WI7. Kansas City, MO8. Baltimore, MD9. Orlando, FL10. Albuquerque, NM