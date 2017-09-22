Historic Titanic Building in Belfast Restored as Luxury Hotel

The drawing offices where the Titanic was born have been restored to become a luxury hotel in Belfast and a tribute to the ill-fated ocean liner.Two years and £28 million (US$37.8 million) later, the historic building of Harland & Wolff Drawing Offices opened its doors this month to usher in an entirely new chapter as the four-star heritage Titanic Hotel Belfast.Where engineers and shipbuilders once sketched out drafts for 1,700 ocean liners, including the legendary Titanic, guests will find a bar, lounge, ballroom and exhibition space.Guests can also breathe in the history of the Telephone Exchange, which received the first communication of the Titanic hitting the iceberg.Other heritage spaces that have been preserved include the board room, directors' entrance, lobby, and the offices of the Titanic's leading architects and shipbuilders, including Thomas Andrews, Lord William Pirrie and Charles Payne.The hotel's 119 Art Deco-inspired rooms feature subtle nods to the building's history, with Harland and Wolff artwork and bespoke furniture.To inaugurate the hotel's opening, one of the drawing offices is housing a temporary exhibition chronicling the building's construction and conservation. Tours of the building's heritage features will also be offered.Room rates start at £125 a night (US$168).