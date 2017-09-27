Hong Kong Tops List of Most Well-Travelled Countries

When it comes to the travel bug, it seems that wanderlust is more infectious in some countries compared to others. Because according to a recent report, the world's most well-travelled globetrotters hail from Hong Kong while Americans are among the least to collect international passport stamps.For the index, international relocations company MoveHub in the UK looked at the number of international tourist departures from 111 countries between 2007 to 2016 using data from World Bank and the World Tourism Organization.From there, authors looked at the largest number of international trips per capita.At 11 annual tourist trips per person, Hong Kong leads the list by a huge margin: its nearest rival, Luxembourg, comes in at No. 2 with less than 3 trips per year.It's worth noting, however, that flights between Hong Kong and its neighboring countries China and Taiwan, are considered international and could account for the large number of international trips.Along with 12 annual bank holidays, Hong Kongers also accrue more vacation time with work seniority.A recently released report from World Routes 2017 also showed that the world's busiest international passenger route is a corridor between Hong Kong to Taipei, averaging 80 flights a day, or one flight every 18 minutes.At the other end of the spectrum, American citizens are among the least likely to travel outside their own borders, making an average of 0.2 international trips a year per person.As of 2017, less than half of Americans (46 percent) hold passports.Britons are also among the least well-travelled internationally, taking an average of 0.9 trips per capita.Here are the countries that travel the most1. Hong Kong (11.4 annual tourist trips per capita)2. Luxembourg (2.56)3. Hungary (1.62)4. Sweden (1.5)5. Finland (1.46)6. Ireland (1.44)7. Singapore (1.44)8. Switzerland (1.42)9. Denmark (1.40)10. Albania (1.36)