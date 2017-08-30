How You Can Donate to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts And Earn Airline Rewards

Airlines in the US have partnered with relief groups to offer rewards and loyalty points for donations made to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.United Airlines and American Airlines have launched incentive programs aimed at encouraging their frequent flyers to donate to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey, which has been flooding and battering the state of Texas over the last few days.Delta's program is less generous as customers are unable to accrue rewards, but can donate their miles to the American Red Cross.Here are the details:MileagePlus members who give to the American Red Cross, AmeriCares, Airlink or Operation USA through the airline's fundraising page receive up to 1,000 bonus miles. Donations of $50-$99 earn 250 bonus miles; donations of $100 - $249 receive 500 bonus miles; and donations of $250 or more get 1,000 bonus miles. United will award up to 3 million bonus miles on a first-come, first-serve basis, through to Sept. 5.Donations can be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/UAHarveyRelief.Until Sept. 24, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross. Minimum donation is $25. A donation of $30, for instance, covers the cost of a clean-up kit and comfort supplies for a family of four. A donation of $88 covers the cost to support a family of three for one day and includes a day's worth of food, blankets and other essentials in the aftermath of a disaster.https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/americanairlines-pubCustomers can donate via a microsite in partnership with the American Red Cross, or donate their miles through the airline's charitable site SkyWish.https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/delta-pub