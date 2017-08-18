'Hunger Games' And 'Twilight' Theme Park to Open in South Korea

A major outdoor theme park built around films like "The Hunger Games," "Twilight," and "Now You See Me" is set to open on a resort island off the coast of the South Korean peninsula.When the Lionsgate Movie World park opens at the resort island's Jeju Shinhwa World Korea, it will be the movie studio's first branded outdoor theme park, and feature zones from seven of their biggest film franchises.Along with "The Hunger Games," the "Twilight" saga, and "Now You See Me," a zone themed after the upcoming "Robin Hood" movie, set for a 2018 release, is also planned.The Leonardo DiCaprio-produced "Robin Hood" movie is headlined by Taron Egerton, who will play Robin Hood, and also stars Jamie Dornan and Jamie Foxx.The Lionsgate project will also mark Korea's first international theme park, and will span 1.3 million square feet (122,000 square meters) across the volcanic island, popular among honeymooners and holidaymakers in South Korea and East Asia.Attractions will include immersive rides, 4D attractions, and replicas of iconic scenes and settings from the films. Each zone will also feature themed restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops, and live performances.Jeju Shinhwa World opened the first phase of its integrated resort earlier this spring. Resort facilities include Four Seasons, Marriott and Somerset hotels, upscale resort condominiums and villas, luxury retail outlets, a water park, a spa, a casino and a K-pop entertainment center.The Lionsgate project is the latest movie-themed park set to bring the fictional worlds of popular books and films to life.Along with Harry Potter and Avatar-themed worlds which already attract millions of fans around the world, Disney revealed plans to open Star Wars attractions at both their Florida and California parks.Likewise, 20th Century Fox announced plans to open a theme park in Dubai based on some of their most popular films and TV series like "Aliens," Planet of the Apes," Titanic" and "Sons of Anarchy." That park is slated to open in 2018. A 20th Century Fox World is already under construction in Malaysia.Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Shinhwa World is expected to break ground in 2018 and open in 2019.