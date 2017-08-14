International Travel to US Drops For First Time Since 2009
The US Department of Commerce revealed that the number of international visitors to the United States has dropped for the first time since 2009.
Tourist enjoy a sunny afternoon at Times Square in New York City. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ JEWEL SAMAD)
The number of international visitors to the United States has dropped for the first time since 2009, as did their spending, the US Department of Commerce said Friday.
In 2016, 75.6 million international travellers ventured stateside, a two percent drop from the previous year. Their spending also fell by one percent to $244.7 billion.
The figures account for people journeying to the US for business, medical, education and leisure reasons.
Travel and tourism however remained the largest services export out of the US, making up 33 percent of services exports and 11 percent overall.
According to the department, preliminary data in 2017 has shown a rise in the number of visitors.
Both US visitations and spending from China ($33 billion), Mexico ($20.2 billion), India ($13.6 billion) and South Korea ($8.6 billion) increased, but declined in other top markets.
Canada sends the most travellers to the US, though overall visitors from there have declined more than six percent annually for three straight years.
The US does maintain a surplus of $84 billion when it comes to tourism spending -- meaning foreign tourists in the US spend more than American tourists abroad.
The US tourism industry accounts for 2.7 percent of GDP and 7.6 million jobs, according to Commerce Department statistics.
In 2016, 75.6 million international travellers ventured stateside, a two percent drop from the previous year. Their spending also fell by one percent to $244.7 billion.
The figures account for people journeying to the US for business, medical, education and leisure reasons.
Travel and tourism however remained the largest services export out of the US, making up 33 percent of services exports and 11 percent overall.
According to the department, preliminary data in 2017 has shown a rise in the number of visitors.
Both US visitations and spending from China ($33 billion), Mexico ($20.2 billion), India ($13.6 billion) and South Korea ($8.6 billion) increased, but declined in other top markets.
Canada sends the most travellers to the US, though overall visitors from there have declined more than six percent annually for three straight years.
The US does maintain a surplus of $84 billion when it comes to tourism spending -- meaning foreign tourists in the US spend more than American tourists abroad.
The US tourism industry accounts for 2.7 percent of GDP and 7.6 million jobs, according to Commerce Department statistics.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leander Paes Out of Indian Davis Cup squad; Bhambri, Myneni Back
- Happy Birthday Sridevi: 10 of Her Most Memorable Performances
- Spanish Super Cup: Ronaldo Sent Off, But Real Madrid Roll Over Barcelona
- Taimur, Kareena, Saif Are Back From Their Swiss Vacation
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee