Japan Airlines Celebrates Beaujolais Nouveau Time With an Onboard Tipple

To celebrate the arrival of this year's batch of Beaujolais Nouveau wine, Thursday, November 16, the Japanese airline is treating first class and business class passengers to a Beaujolais Nouveau wine produced in collaboration with the French Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx.Head of the French capital's Mandarin Oriental restaurant and fan of Japanese culture, chef Thierry Marx has joined forces with the acclaimed Beaujolais wine producer Pierre Ferraud -- whose wines are served at many of France's top restaurants -- to celebrate the third Thursday in November. The pair have created a Thierry Marx branded Beaujolais Nouveau wine for distribution in Japan, where the French "vin primeur" is particularly popular.In fact, Japan is one of the biggest markets for Beaujolais Nouveau wine, after France. In 2016, no less than 6.3 million bottles were quaffed in the Land of the Rising Sun, compared to 1.5 million in the USA and 426,700 in Canada.This special-edition wine has been created exclusively for the Japanese market. It will be served with Japan Airlines inflight meals to passengers traveling in first and business class on selected international routes. It will be accompanied by a "Pain au Beaujolais" bread developed by French baker Eric Kayser. The wine will also be served in major JAL airport lounges in Japan.