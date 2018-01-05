Japan Ranks Top in List of Most Punctual Airlines of 2017
Japan Airlines was the most punctual airline of 2017 in the category of world's mega airlines, followed closely by rival All Nippon Airways,
Japan Airlines (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KAZUHIRO NOGI)
When it comes to arriving to your destination on time, Japanese carriers have emerged the most reliable, taking up the top two spots on a ranking of the most punctual airlines in the world.
With an on-time performance (OTP) of 85 percent, Japan Airlines was the most punctual airline of 2017 in the category of world's mega airlines, followed closely by rival All Nippon Airways, which likewise delivered their passengers to their destinations 84 percent of the time.
The ranking was compiled by OAG, a flight information company based in the UK.
Rounding out the top five airlines in OAG's Punctuality League 2018 are Delta Air Lines, IndiGo (India's fastest growing low-cost carrier) and Alaska Airlines.
Overall, the top 20 list includes seven airlines from North America, six airlines from Europe, six from Asia-Pacific, and one from Latin America.
The OAG's definition of on-time performance is flights that arrive or depart under 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival and departure times.
Meanwhile, though it has the advantage of fewer passengers, fewer routes and less complex schedules, the world's top performer for punctuality is airBaltic, with an on-time performance record of 90 percent.
The Latvian low-cost carrier also tops the list of top 20 mainline carriers, which is rounded out by Hong Kong Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Copa Airlines and Qantas Airways.
And the stand-out airline in the category of low-cost carrier is Spain's Vueling Airlines, which posted a 13- percentage point improvement and OTP of 85 percent.
Newcomer Jetstar Asia made an impressive debut on the list, nabbing second spot with a punctuality rate of 85 percent.
Meanwhile, the world's largest low-cost carrier Southwest, is ranked 13th, with an on-time performance rate of 79 percent.
Here are the top 10 most punctual airlines of 2017:
1. Japan Airlines
2. All Nippon Airways
3. Delta Air Lines
4. IndiGo
5. Alaska Airlines
6. SAS
7. United Airlines
8. LATAM Airlines Group
9. American Airlines
10. Southwest and British Airways
Here are the most punctual low-cost carriers of 2017:
1. Vueling Airlines
2. Jetstar Asia
3. Skymark Airlines
4. Transavia
5. Azul
6. Volaris
7. Sky Airline
8. GOL Linhas Aereas
9. IndiGo
10. Eurowings
With an on-time performance (OTP) of 85 percent, Japan Airlines was the most punctual airline of 2017 in the category of world's mega airlines, followed closely by rival All Nippon Airways, which likewise delivered their passengers to their destinations 84 percent of the time.
The ranking was compiled by OAG, a flight information company based in the UK.
Rounding out the top five airlines in OAG's Punctuality League 2018 are Delta Air Lines, IndiGo (India's fastest growing low-cost carrier) and Alaska Airlines.
Overall, the top 20 list includes seven airlines from North America, six airlines from Europe, six from Asia-Pacific, and one from Latin America.
The OAG's definition of on-time performance is flights that arrive or depart under 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival and departure times.
Meanwhile, though it has the advantage of fewer passengers, fewer routes and less complex schedules, the world's top performer for punctuality is airBaltic, with an on-time performance record of 90 percent.
The Latvian low-cost carrier also tops the list of top 20 mainline carriers, which is rounded out by Hong Kong Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Copa Airlines and Qantas Airways.
And the stand-out airline in the category of low-cost carrier is Spain's Vueling Airlines, which posted a 13- percentage point improvement and OTP of 85 percent.
Newcomer Jetstar Asia made an impressive debut on the list, nabbing second spot with a punctuality rate of 85 percent.
Meanwhile, the world's largest low-cost carrier Southwest, is ranked 13th, with an on-time performance rate of 79 percent.
Here are the top 10 most punctual airlines of 2017:
1. Japan Airlines
2. All Nippon Airways
3. Delta Air Lines
4. IndiGo
5. Alaska Airlines
6. SAS
7. United Airlines
8. LATAM Airlines Group
9. American Airlines
10. Southwest and British Airways
Here are the most punctual low-cost carriers of 2017:
1. Vueling Airlines
2. Jetstar Asia
3. Skymark Airlines
4. Transavia
5. Azul
6. Volaris
7. Sky Airline
8. GOL Linhas Aereas
9. IndiGo
10. Eurowings
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: CSK Retain Dhoni, Rajasthan Retain Smith, KKR Leave Out Gambhir
- Leave Clicking My Daughter Misha to Me, Mira Rajput Tells Paparazzi
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Sri Lanka Trip' Sparks Engagement Rumours
- Kia Motors Appoints Kookhyun Shim as MD and CEO of India Operations
- Suhana Khan Is Giving Us Major Style Goals In Her Traditional Avatar; See Pics