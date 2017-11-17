JetBlue Members Most Satisfied Airline Rewards Members: JD Power

JetBlue tops a JD Power ranking for the best airline rewards programs which looks at member satisfaction.For the index, analysts measured overall satisfaction among loyalty members across four different indices: member communication; earning and redemption of points; program benefits and account activities.Topping the chart is JetBlue Airways TrueBlue program, which scored 800 out of the 1,000-point scale, followed by Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, and Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards.Other key findings from the report reveal that overall satisfaction among airline rewards members is considerably higher when consumers can earn points and rewards in restaurants, for product purchases and car rentals, instead of just flights alone.This is especially true of restaurants: Satisfaction is seen to rise 77 points for those who are able to accrue rewards when dining out.After restaurants, satisfaction is seen to increase 69 points for car rentals and 68 points for product purchases.Here are the results:1. JetBlue Airways TrueBlue2. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan3. Southwest Airlines Rapid rewards4. Delta Air Lines Sky Miles5. American Airlines AAdvantage6. United Airlines Mileage Plus