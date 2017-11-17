Know The Safest, Most Dangerous Countries to Visit in 2018
Analysts looked at a wide range of factors including infectious diseases, standard of emergency medical care, access to medicine, crime, political and social unrest, quality of emergency services and susceptibility to natural disasters.
A new report has mapped out the safest and most dangerous countries to visit in 2018, with Nordic and Scandinavian countries topping the list.
For a stress-free holiday and peace of mind, the findings from medical and security experts International SOS and Control Risks, suggest booking a trip to countries like Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland, where rates of crime and political instability are low and the quality of emergency medical care high.
For the Travel Risk Map, analysts looked at a wide range of factors including infectious diseases, standard of emergency medical care, access to medicine, crime, political and social unrest, quality of emergency services and susceptibility to natural disasters.
Countries were assigned security risk ratings that range from extreme to high, medium, low and insignificant.
Along with Northern Europe, other destinations where the travel risks are "insignificant" and which have low medical risks include Switzerland, Slovenia and Monaco.
And while Canada and the US are considered low medical risk countries, they're classified in the "low travel risk" category -- one level above "insignificant."
Meanwhile, the countries that are red-flagged on the map include the usual suspects across Africa and the Middle East, such as Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Niger, South Sudan and North Korea.
