Kriti Sanon's Dubai Vacation Pictures With Family Will Give You Major Travel Goals

#FamilyTime #Dubai ❤️ @sanonrahul @geeta_sanon .. @nupursanon you were missed!!💕 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Desert.. Sunset.. Dubai! ❤️ #FamilyTime @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Oct 2, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Model-turned-actress Kriti Sanon, who has last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, recently took a break to spend some family time in Dubai.Earlier this month, the actor took a much-needed break from work and took a fun trip with her parents. Giving a glimpse of her trip through her pictures on Instagram, the actor made the most of her vacation.Kriti who was in Dubai for a fashion show organised by Manish Malhotra, kicked off her vacation after completing her professional duties.The family can be seen enjoying the breeze on top of Burj Khalifa and posing with sand dunes in the background.Here are a few pictures from her Dubai trip:1. Pouting with her mother, while her father can be seen smiling in the picture.2. The actor seems to be missing her sister Nupur as he has mentioned in the caption,"@nupursanon you were missed!!"3. Kriti captioned the image,"Desert.. Sunset.. Dubai! ❤️ "The actor who has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, began her career with Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. She bagged the Best Debut award at Filmfare and IIFA for her work in the film. Following which she was seen in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan.Her last film Bareilly Ki Barfi which was released in August received a good response at the box office, as well as by the critics.