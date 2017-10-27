GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Legoland to Open New Theme Park in New York State

Legoland New York will open in 2020, to become the franchise's first park in the Northeast.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 27, 2017, 6:59 PM IST
Legoland New York (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Legoland)
After California and Florida, Legoland has announced plans to open a new park in New York State.

Legoland New York will open in 2020, to become the franchise's first park in the Northeast.

The amusement park will be built in Goshen in Orange County, New York. The town of Goshen has a population of 14,000.

The development received the green light after more than a year of conducting public meetings and hearings with the community.

Local opposition groups resisted the project, expressing concern about the arrival of a massive tourist attraction in their historical town.

Legoland New York will be modeled after parks which currently operate in California, Florida, the UK, Germany, Malaysia, Denmark, Dubai and Japan.
