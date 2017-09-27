GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
London Heathrow is The World's Most Connected Airport

The international megahubs index ranks airports by calculating the total number of possible connections between inbound and outbound international flights within a six-hour window.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 27, 2017, 10:59 AM IST
London's Heathrow has come out on top of a list of airports for number of international connections. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ EDMOND TERAKOPIAN)
London's Heathrow has emerged the most connected airport, in a list that ranks the busiest megahubs around the world.

Compiled by air travel intelligence company OAG, the international megahubs index ranks airports by calculating the total number of possible connections between inbound and outbound international flights within a six-hour window.

For the report, analysts looked at the busiest day of the year for global aviation among the world's largest airports.

On a single day in July, there were more than 72,000 possible international connections between flights arriving and departing London Heathrow within a six-hour window.

After London, Frankfurt Airport and Amsterdam Airport round out the top three spots, proving that European hubs are the most international.

Overall, 16 airports from Asia-Pacific make up the top 50 list, while the US has a dozen hubs.

The highest ranked North American airport is Chicago O'Hare Airport (No. 4) followed by Toronto Pearson International Airport (No. 5).

The most connected airport for Asia is Singapore's Changi Airport (No. 6).

Here are the top 10 international megahubs, according to OAG:

1. London Heathrow Airport

2. Frankfurt Airport

3. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

4. Chicago O'Hare International Airport

5. Toronto Pearson International Airport

6. Singapore Changi Airport

7. Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta

8. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

9. Kuala Lumpur International Airport

10. Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris
