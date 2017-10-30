London's Admiralty Arch to Become Luxury Waldorf Astoria Hotel

London's Admiralty Arch, the historic landmark on The Mall which has hosted everyone from Sir Winston Churchill to James Bond creator Ian Fleming, will be transformed into a luxury Waldorf Astoria hotel.When the Admiralty Arch Waldorf Astoria, London opens in 2022, the prestigious monument will feature 96 rooms and suites, three restaurants, a spa and a rooftop bar that will showcase its sweeping views of the London skyline.Since its completion in 1910, Admiralty Arch has served several purposes, first as the official residences of the First Sea Lords, then as a hub for wartime intelligence efforts.It was also used as a Royal Navy outpost and most recently for the government's Cabinet Office.The monument, which stands guard over The Mall adjacent to Trafalgar Square, was commissioned by King Edward II in memory of Queen Victoria and designed by Sir Aston Webb, who also designed The Mall and the facade of Buckingham Palace.In 2015, London's Prime Investors Capital Ltd. had outbid 28 international bidders to secure the 250-year lease. The group appointed Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts to operate the property this week.Developers pledge to preserve the landmark's architectural and historical heritage, and work has already begun to restore the building's original features.Leading the team are design and architectural luminaries Michael Blair and David Mlinaric, who between them have worked on The Ritz, The Connaught, Claridge's hotels, The Royal Opera House, the Victoria and Albert Museum, The National Gallery, and British Residences in London and Paris.The interiors will be led by Andrew Damonte, who has worked with Mlinaric on the restoration of the Dumfries House in Scotland for HRH The Prince of Wales.