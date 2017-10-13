Luxurious Glamping Experience in French Wine Country Allows You to Sleep Under The Stars
The eco-friendly luxury glamping experience is comprised of five bubble pods named after local wines and grapes.
The Bubbles of Bordeaux (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Bulles de Bordeaux)
A new outdoor camping concept in France takes the expression "living in a bubble" to a whole new level.
In a forested area between Bordeaux and Saint Emilion, guests can sleep under the stars in transparent bubble pods called "Les Bulles de Bordeaux" or "The Bubbles of Bordeaux" -- a play on words referring to its location in the cradle of French wine country.
The eco-friendly luxury glamping experience is comprised of five bubble pods named after local wines and grapes: Cabernet, Merlot, Muscadelle, Verdot, Semillon.
Self-contained tents are built on wooden decks in existing clearings, and equipped with all the creature comforts, including full-sized beds, showers and toilets, heating, electricity and lighting.
Some of the pods also come with Jacuzzis.
Guests can choose between completely transparent and semi-transparent tents, and order gourmet meals featuring all the French delicacies -- foie gras, duck confit, wine and cheese -- that are delivered right to their pod.
The company also provides transportation to the site from the Bordeaux train station and airport.
"The Bubbles of Bordeaux" is the latest in a string of spherical glamping experiences to open in France and the world over.
In Pont-Saint-Esprit in the South of France, Maison Bulles comes with a queen-sized bed and telescopes upon request.
An hour and a half outside of Reykjavik in Iceland, guests can also experience the aurora borealis at the Bubble Lodge.
The same is true at the Nellim Wilderness Hotel in northern Finland, where guests can watch the Northern Lights under glass-domed cabins
And at Ridgeback Lodge in New Brunswick, Canada, guests can sip on wine while soaking in a private, wood-fired hot tub, while gazing up at the stars.
Prices for The Bubbles of Bordeaux start at €180 a night.
In a forested area between Bordeaux and Saint Emilion, guests can sleep under the stars in transparent bubble pods called "Les Bulles de Bordeaux" or "The Bubbles of Bordeaux" -- a play on words referring to its location in the cradle of French wine country.
The eco-friendly luxury glamping experience is comprised of five bubble pods named after local wines and grapes: Cabernet, Merlot, Muscadelle, Verdot, Semillon.
Self-contained tents are built on wooden decks in existing clearings, and equipped with all the creature comforts, including full-sized beds, showers and toilets, heating, electricity and lighting.
Some of the pods also come with Jacuzzis.
Guests can choose between completely transparent and semi-transparent tents, and order gourmet meals featuring all the French delicacies -- foie gras, duck confit, wine and cheese -- that are delivered right to their pod.
The company also provides transportation to the site from the Bordeaux train station and airport.
"The Bubbles of Bordeaux" is the latest in a string of spherical glamping experiences to open in France and the world over.
In Pont-Saint-Esprit in the South of France, Maison Bulles comes with a queen-sized bed and telescopes upon request.
An hour and a half outside of Reykjavik in Iceland, guests can also experience the aurora borealis at the Bubble Lodge.
The same is true at the Nellim Wilderness Hotel in northern Finland, where guests can watch the Northern Lights under glass-domed cabins
And at Ridgeback Lodge in New Brunswick, Canada, guests can sip on wine while soaking in a private, wood-fired hot tub, while gazing up at the stars.
Prices for The Bubbles of Bordeaux start at €180 a night.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Long Way to Go But Showed the World India Can Play Football: Sanjeev Stalin
- Sharmila Accepts Excellence in Cinema Award, Wants Women To Bag Stronger Roles
- FIFA U17 World Cup: India Get Reality Check Against Ghana, But Experience Will Strengthen Team
- Diwali 2017 – Top Discounts And Offers on Cars: Maruti, Renault, Honda And More
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer