Luxury Cruise Liner Cunard to Get New Ship in 2022

Luxury cruise liner Cunard will be getting a new, 3,000-passenger ship in 2022, the fourth vessel in its fleet.The new ship is being built at the Italian shipyard Fincantieri, and will mark the first new Cunard ship in 12 years.The unnamed liner will join the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.The latest addition builds on the brand's momentum which peaked in 2015 when Cunard marked its 175th anniversary and drew more than a million people to its celebrations in Liverpool.Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria ships recently underwent $172 million refurbishments.Cunard's announcement comes as Viking took delivery of its fourth ocean ship, the Viking Sun, on Monday, which was also built at the Italian shipyard Fincantieri.The Viking Sun can accommodate 930 guests and will be used to circumnavigate the globe in Viking's first World Cruise. Over 141 days, the Viking Sun will visit 35 countries and 66 ports, before the itinerary ends in London in May, 2018.