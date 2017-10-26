Malaika Arora Romances Sun, Sea, Sand as She Celebrates Birthday in Dubai
Find out how Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday.
Photo courtesy: Malaika Arora/ Official Instagram Handle
With the winters knocking at our doorsteps, Malaika Arora's latest Dubai pictures with the sun, sea and the sand are giving us major travel goals. The actor recently flew to UAE for a birthday trip with her close friends.
Malaika took to Instagram to share her moments as she turned 44 in style.
Chilling at the resort, enjoying gelato or lazing around, the pictures will make you want to pack your bags and head for the sunny beaches.
Here are a few pictures from her Instagram:
Chilling with friends
Enjoying a beautiful morning
Romancing the sunset
Soaking the 'sun and love'
A special birthday treat
Tickling your taste buds with Gelato
Saying goodbye is always tough.
