Malaika Arora Romances Sun, Sea, Sand as She Celebrates Birthday in Dubai

Find out how Malaika Arora celebrated her birthday.

Updated:October 26, 2017, 6:01 PM IST
Photo courtesy: Malaika Arora/ Official Instagram Handle
With the winters knocking at our doorsteps, Malaika Arora's latest Dubai pictures with the sun, sea and the sand are giving us major travel goals. The actor recently flew to UAE for a birthday trip with her close friends.

Malaika took to Instagram to share her moments as she turned 44 in style.

Chilling at the resort, enjoying gelato or lazing around, the pictures will make you want to pack your bags and head for the sunny beaches.

Here are a few pictures from her Instagram:

Sun kissed ... my golden gurls @jumeirahalnaseem @delnazd @vahbizmehta @aditigovitrikar #discoveralnaseem #birthdayweek

Chilling with friends

Enjoying a beautiful morning

My kinda morning ....chillin n relaxed @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem

Romancing the sunset

These romantic sunsets ♥️ @jumeirahalnaseem #discoverelnaseem 📸 @vahbizmehta

Soaking the 'sun and love'

My kinda bday 💃💃soak in the sun n love .... @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem

A special birthday treat

Awwwww thank u @jumeirahalnaseem for making my bday so special #khaymatalbahar

Tickling your taste buds with Gelato


A traditional gelato cart in the middle of the hotel...blissssss . @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem

Saying goodbye is always tough.


