New Flight Pass Offers Unlimited Travel Between New York, Paris For $40,000

A boutique airline is launching an all-you-can-fly, unlimited pass for frequent flyers between New York and Paris for $40,000.La Compagnie is bringing back their pass "L'Unlimited" which they first introduced last year, for a limited run next week.For USD$40,000 or €35,000, jetsetters who frequently fly the New York - Paris corridor -- the kind who brunch in Paris and dine the next day in New York -- can travel on the all-business-class carrier "unlimited" with the pass for one year.A total of 10 passes will be made available, on a first-come, first-serve basis.Last year, a start-up called OneGo generated much media buzz for pitching itself as the first subscription-based air travel service.For a flat rate starting at $1,500, subscribers were promised that they would be entitled to an unlimited number of domestic flights within the US.JetBlue has also offered flight passes in the past.Meanwhile, La Compagnie's L'Unlimited Pass goes on sale between September 19 and September 22 at https://www.lacompagnie.com/en/lunlimited.