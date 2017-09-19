GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
New Floating Boardwalk Opens in Ireland

Visitors will be able to walk on water as part of a recreational trail that offers walking, kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding and cycling.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 19, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
Shannon Blueway's floating boardwalk in Ireland (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Facebook/ Blueways Waterway)
Ireland has opened the country's first floating boardwalk.

Built as a link between Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village, the 600m boardwalk is the final leg of the Shannon Blueway, a 200km network of on-water and land-based trails.

For a portion of the walkway (160m), visitors will be able to walk on water as part of a recreational trail that offers walking, kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding and cycling.

The over-water boardwalk is built on Acres Lake.

The extension cost €500,000 and is expected to draw more visitors to the region.

Another €1.1 million has also been allotted to build another new walkway and cycle path from Carrick-on-Shannon to Leitrim Village, and from Acres Lake to the Lough Allen Hotel.
