New Floating Boardwalk Opens in Ireland
Visitors will be able to walk on water as part of a recreational trail that offers walking, kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding and cycling.
Shannon Blueway's floating boardwalk in Ireland (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Facebook/ Blueways Waterway)
Ireland has opened the country's first floating boardwalk.
Built as a link between Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village, the 600m boardwalk is the final leg of the Shannon Blueway, a 200km network of on-water and land-based trails.
For a portion of the walkway (160m), visitors will be able to walk on water as part of a recreational trail that offers walking, kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding and cycling.
The over-water boardwalk is built on Acres Lake.
The extension cost €500,000 and is expected to draw more visitors to the region.
Another €1.1 million has also been allotted to build another new walkway and cycle path from Carrick-on-Shannon to Leitrim Village, and from Acres Lake to the Lough Allen Hotel.
